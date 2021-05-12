iHeartRadio
Man, 50, in critical condition after his motorcycle collided with truck in east-end Montreal

Police survey the scene of an accident on De Lorimier Ave. on May 12, 2021 (Photo: Daniel J. Rowe)

Montreal police are on the scene of a very serious collision between a motorcycle and truck on Wednesday afternoon.

The motorcycle rider, a 50-year-old man, is in critical condition, police said. He was taken to hospital in an ambulance, unsconscious, and his life remains at risk.

The accident happened near the exit from Jacques-Cartier bridge, on De Lorimier Ave. near Logan St.

Police have stopped traffic in the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

