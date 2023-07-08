iHeartRadio
Serious workplace accident under investigation at Montreal airport


Planes are shown on the tarmac at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, Saturday, May 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Authorities are investigating after a serious accident at Montreal's international airport took place Saturday afternoon. 

Paramedics received the emergency call at around 1:40 p.m. While details of the event have not been released, a first-responder source told CTV the worker was unconscious while on-route to the hospital. 

Quebec's workplace safety board, the CNESST, sent two inspectors to secure the area and interview potential witnesses. 

It also confirmed the accident took place in the baggage transport area.

The CNESST could open a formal investigation following an initial review, which got underway Saturday evening. 

"This may take a few days," said Antoine Leclerc-Loiselle, a spokesperson for the CNESST. 

It may also choose to leave the investigation to federal authorities, since the accident occurred in an airport. 

