iHeartRadio
-6°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Service back to normal on Montreal metro Orange Line

image.jpg

Service is back to normal on the Montreal metro's Orange Line.

The network was temporarily shut down between the Côte-Vertu and Lionel-Groulx stations because of an "unauthorized person" on the tracks.

Stormwatch sidebar
Stormwatch CJAD
YourStory
yourstory2

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error