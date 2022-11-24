Service restored at Jean Coutu pharmacies after network outage across Quebec

The networking problems that affected Jean Coutu pharmacies across Quebec for a good part of the day on Thursday have been repaired.

"Service has returned and the situation is stabilizing across our pharmacy networks," said Catherine Latendresse, communications manager for Jean Coutu Group.

She thanked customers for their patience and indicated that pharmacy teams are working hard to resume all their regular activities.

No information was provided about what caused the network issues.

Early Thursday morning, the pharmacy on Mont-Royal Ave. in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood was closed and staff were turning people away. The phone and computer systems were not working, CTV News was told.

"I've never seen that in 30 years," said a pharmacist-owner from Boucherville, Que., whose branch was also affected.

The IT system at a location in Lachine was completely offline, according to a pharmacist, which was preventing staff from processing medication orders. That location, however, was still open.

There were also system issues affecting the Jean Coutu warehouse in Varennes, Que.

With files from Noovo Info.