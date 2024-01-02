Service resumes after smoke in Montreal Metro caused disruptions
Service has resumed in the Montreal Metro after smoke caused two service disruptions early Tuesday morning.
The smoke paralyzed Metro trains on the Orange line between the Berri-UQAM and Henri-Bourassa stations, as well as on the Blue line between Snowdon and Saint-Michel.
The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) did not specify what caused the smoke.
In all, 22 Montreal Metro stations were affected by the service interruptions.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 2, 2024.