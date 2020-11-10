iHeartRadio
Seven dead, at least 80 residents test positive in major COVID-19 outbreak at Joliette care home

image.jpg

A Joliette long-term care residence is the site of a sudden spike of COVID-19 cases, with at least seven people dying of the disease in a matter of days.

At the Centre D'Hebergement St-Eusebe, 80 residents and 57 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the regional health board, the area has seen a major spike of COVID-19 in people over the age of 60 over the past two weeks. Joliette currently has the highest amount of cases in the Lanaudiere region, with 959 – almost twice the region's average.

The head of the regional health board said employees at the CHSLD infected each other in the lunch room and then went to different parts of the facility.  

