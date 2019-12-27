Seven injured in collision in Saint-Jean-de-Matha
A collision between three vehicles on Friday injured seven people in Saint-Jean-de-Matha, in Lanaudiere.
The accident happened around noon on Route 131, near rang Saint-Leon, according to the Surete du Quebec.
According to information gathered by officers, a southbound vehicle veered out of its lane and collided with two northbound vehicles.
A passenger of the southbound vehicle, a man in his 20s, was transported to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, according to SQ spokesperson Stephanie Jauvin.
Six other people involved in the crash were also transported to the hospital, but their lives are not in danger.
Route 131 was closed in both directions, and an impact investigator was dispatched to the scene to determine the circumstances and cause of the accident.
The road was at least partially iced over at the time of the accident, according to Transports Quebec.
