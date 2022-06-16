Seven people arrested on child porn charges in Quebec

Seven people in Quebec between the ages of 42 and 61 have been arrested in connection with child pornography charges.

A joint police team, including officers from the Sûreté du Québec and Montreal, Quebec City, Longueuil, Laval and Gatineau police forces, made the arrests on Thursday in regions around the province.

Officers conducted searches in Anjou, St-Ambroise, Granby, Sherbrooke, Québec, St-Hubert, Laval and Gatineau as part of an "important investigation," the SQ stated in a news release. The searches took place in the suspects' homes, where police seized computer equipment for analysis.

The arrested are facing charges related to possession, distribution and access to child pornography, police said.

Police notes that anyone can report any situation involving the sexual exploitation of youth at the following address: www.cyberaide.ca