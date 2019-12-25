Seven people forced from homes in Quebec City fire
A fire in a Quebec City residential building forced seven people from their homes on Christmas Eve, including a 63-year-old woman with a physical disability.
Quebec City firefighters said no civilian or firefighters were injured.
Authorities received a call at 2:30 a.m. about flames coming from a building containing two residential units in the Charlesbourg area.
The seven evacuees were sheltered in a bus and the Canadian Red Cross offered assistance at the scene.
The fire was under control 30 minutes after the 911 call was placed.
Residents of one of the units were able to return home but those in the other were forced to take refuge with relatives. Firefighters were unable to say the cause of the fire or if the homes had functioning smoke detectors.
