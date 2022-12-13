Seven-year-old girl killed after hit and run in downtown Montreal, man arrested

Philippe Bouchard works at a daycare in the Saint-Marie neighbourhood in Montreal and was one of those in the area when a seven-year-old girl was struck by a car while she was walking to school with her brother and sister.

The young girl died later in the day.

Bouchard and other community members organized a candlelight vigil for Maria at Parc des Royaux, near where she was struck.

"I don't know what to say except that I am deeply saddened at the moment," he said. "I'm with all my heart with the family."

Bouchard told CTV News that the girl's family came to Montreal from Ukraine after fleeing the conflict there.

MAN ARRESTED

The vehicle that struck the girl fled the scene after the crash in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough Tuesday morning, police said.

A man in his 40s has been arrested and is being interviewed by investigators.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls at around 8:05 a.m. reporting a pedestrian had been struck.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Parthenais and Rouen streets where they found the young girl seriously injured. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died of her injuries.

The girl was struck in a school zone.

Health-care workers from the CLSC des Faubourgs, which is located at that intersection, were able to assist the victim on site, said regional health-care spokesperson Jean-Nicolas Aubé.



"Right inside the CLSC there were three nurses and one resident doctor. These people are trained to act whenever there are these types of situations – and that’s exactly what they did. So they came out and they did some manoeuvres until the arrival of emergency personnel," he said.

Paramedics transferred the victim to hospital.

Police said later in the day that a man in his 40s was arrested and is being interviewed in connection with the hit-and-run.

FOUR CHILDREN STRUCK IN 2022

It is the fourth time in 2022 that a child has been hit crossing the street in Montreal.

In November a one-year-old was in a stroller and struck by a car crossing an intersection in Outremont. Police confirmed that an 87-year-old man was met by investigators in connection with the hit-and-run and police have requested that his license be suspended.

A four-year-old was also hit crossing the same intersection in March. Both children survived.

In July, a two-year-old girl was struck and killed in a stroller crossing a street in Montreal North.

A COMMUNITY IN MOURNING

Around 40 people showed up to support the family and friends of the young girl.

Mayor Valerie Plante responded to the tragedy on Twitter.

"My heart broke at the news of the girl's passing," she wrote. "My sympathies to the family during this terrible ordeal. Every death on our roads is one too many."

She said her administration will evaluate the sector to see if there is a need for more security measures in the area.

Quebec Solidaire MNA Manon Masse represents the riding in the national assembly and said she will also work with the city to improve safety on the streets in the area.

"And to motorists: slow down, the street does not belong to you," she wrote on Twitter.

