4 in critical condition after car crashes into Montreal bus shelter


Police tape surrounds the car involved in the collision on Côte Saint-Luc Road in NDG on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Rob Lurie/CTV News)

Four men in their 20s were seriously injured Friday afternoon after the car they were travelling in crashed into a bus shelter in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood, police and paramedics say.  

Montreal police say the collision happened around 1:40 p.m. on Côte Saint-Luc Road between Grand Boulevard and Kensington Avenue.

The four people were sent to hospital in critical condition, a spokesperson for Urgences-Santé said. 

Nobody was in the bus shelter at the time of the collision and no pedestrians were injured.  

Witnesses at the scene told CTV News that they saw the car speeding on Côte Saint-Luc Road before it appeared to lose control, strike a tree and then hit the bus shelter. 

Montreal police are at the scene investigating and did not release any further details.

 

Four people were seriously injured Friday afternoon after a car crashed into a bus shelter in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood. @RLurieCTV joined @aaronrand and @natashaCJAD with more.
Listen: https://t.co/RUPQyTlpUw pic.twitter.com/HUzveGIQPZ

— CJAD 800 Montreal (@CJAD800) May 26, 2023

This is a developing story. More details to come. 

