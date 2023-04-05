iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Several Montreal schools closed Thursday due to ice storm


image.jpg

Several school boards and school service centres in and around Montreal have pre-emptively closed down Thursday as hundreds of thousands of households are in the dark from a major ice storm.

The weather system has coated southern Quebec in ice, causing trees to topple over and hydro wires to snap. As of 11 p.m., just over 1 million Hydro-Quebec customers were without power across the province. 

Here are some of the school boards and school service centres that will be closed Thursday.

  • English Montreal School Board
  • Lester B. Pearson School Board
  • New Frontiers School Board
  • Centre de services scolaire de Montréal
  • Centre de services scolaire des Trois-Lacs
  • Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys
  • Centre de services scolaire Pointe de l'ile
Schools:
  • Kuper Academy 
  • Collège Stanislas

This is a developing story. More details will follow as they become available. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*