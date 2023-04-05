Several Montreal schools closed Thursday due to ice storm
Several school boards and school service centres in and around Montreal have pre-emptively closed down Thursday as hundreds of thousands of households are in the dark from a major ice storm.
The weather system has coated southern Quebec in ice, causing trees to topple over and hydro wires to snap. As of 11 p.m., just over 1 million Hydro-Quebec customers were without power across the province.
Here are some of the school boards and school service centres that will be closed Thursday.
- English Montreal School Board
- Lester B. Pearson School Board
- New Frontiers School Board
- Centre de services scolaire de Montréal
- Centre de services scolaire des Trois-Lacs
- Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys
- Centre de services scolaire Pointe de l'ile
This is a developing story. More details will follow as they become available.