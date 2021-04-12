Several school boards moving to online learning due to Wednesday's teacher's strike

Several Quebec school boards have announced plans to proceed with onlining learning on Wednesday, as teachers will engage in a strike.

According to a statement from the English Montreal School Board, the strike is to begin at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday and end at 9:30 a.m., at which point teachers will begin their regular duties.

The EMSB said the strike action “will affect the education services offered to students,” and that while closing schools was considered, the EMSB has settled on offering virtual online instruction to all students that day, beginning at 9:45 a.m.

Daycare and transportation services will not be offered.

Online learning will also be held for students in the adult education and vocational services programs.

The Riverside School Board also announced distanced learning for all elementary and high school students, citing the disruption to school bus and daycare services.

“This decision aims to avoid a logistical issue that could compromise the health and safety of students,” they wrote.

Riverside's adult education and vocational service classes, however, will continue as scheduled.

New Frontiers School Board announced a hybrid plan, in which elementary school students would have a delayed start time of 90 minutes for Chateauguay schools and two hours for “valley” schools. High school students, however, will engage in online learning while adult education will vary, depending on the program.

The strike affects 73,000 French and English teachers across Quebec. According to the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers, the issues being negotiated with the government include improvement to daily working conditions.