Severe thunderstorm hits, leaves thousands without power in Montreal

Thousands of Hydro Quebec customers were without power in Montreal after a powerful thunderstorm hit the region on Sunday.

According to the Hydro Quebec website, over 7,000 clients were without power in Montreal as of 11:15 p.m. Almost 8,000 had lost electricity in Lanaudiere, while another 558 had lost electricity in Laval. Also affected was the Monteregie region, with 2,282 Hydro Quebec clients affected. 

Montreal police said they received reports of flooding in the St. Remi Tunnel following heavy rainfall. 

Environment Canada issued a severe Thunderstorm watch on Sunday, saying “Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.”

Environment Canada noted that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

The watch is in effect for the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal Island areas.

The rain is forecasted to continue until Monday afternoon and then pick up again on Tuesday and Wednesday before sunny weather returns on Thursday.  

