iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Montreal area; nickel-sized hail could be on the way

image.jpg

UPDATE: Environment Canada's warning ended at 3:25 p.m.

---

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Montreal area.

The warning is in effect for Châteauguay - La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal Island areas.

Environment Canada says its meteorologists "are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain."

The agency is urging people to get inside if they hear thunder.

The agency says it issues sever thunderstorm warnings "when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall."

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error