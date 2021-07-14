iHeartRadio
29°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for several Quebec regions

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several communities in the northeast, including Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins. (File)

Several areas in Quebec are expected to get some heavy winds and rainfall with severe thunderstorms expected to hit Wednesday night.

Thunderstorm warnings are in effect for the following regions:

  • Bécancour - Villeroy area
  • Nicolet area
  • Louiseville area
  • Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade area
  • Shawinigan area
  • Trois-Rivières area

Environment Canada says heavy downpours could cause flash floods while strong winds could damage structures and trees.

Several other regions have been placed on severe thunderstorm watch, meaning “conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms.”

Those regions include:

  • Lac-aux-Sables area
  • Louiseville area
  • Matawin - Mauricie National Park area
  • Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade area
  • Shawinigan area
  • Trois-Rivières area 

Regions in red reflect a severe thunderstorm warning, while those in yellow are under a severe thunderstorm watch (Image source: Environment Canada)

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error