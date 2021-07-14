Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for several Quebec regions
Several areas in Quebec are expected to get some heavy winds and rainfall with severe thunderstorms expected to hit Wednesday night.
Thunderstorm warnings are in effect for the following regions:
- Bécancour - Villeroy area
- Nicolet area
- Louiseville area
- Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade area
- Shawinigan area
- Trois-Rivières area
Environment Canada says heavy downpours could cause flash floods while strong winds could damage structures and trees.
Several other regions have been placed on severe thunderstorm watch, meaning “conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms.”
Those regions include:
- Lac-aux-Sables area
- Louiseville area
- Matawin - Mauricie National Park area
- Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade area
- Shawinigan area
- Trois-Rivières area
Regions in red reflect a severe thunderstorm warning, while those in yellow are under a severe thunderstorm watch (Image source: Environment Canada)