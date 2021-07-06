Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Montreal, parts of southern Quebec

A severe thunderstorm watch has been upgraded to a warning by Environment Canada for several municipalities across southern Quebec Tuesday afternoon.

"At 4:22 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain," the weather agency states. "Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall."

The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for

Lachute-Saint-Jérôme

Lanaudière

Metro Montréal - Laval

Richelieu Valley - Saint-Hyacinthe

A severe thunderstorm watch, issued earlier in the day, remains in effect for the following regions:

Beauce

Drummondville-Bois-Francs

Eastern Townships

Laurentians

Mauricie

Pontiac

Quebec City

Upper Gatineau-Lièvre-Papineau

Vaudreuil-Soulanges-Huntington

Environment Canada advises against water-related activities as they may be unsafe due to potentially violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water.

"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year," it adds.