Severe thunderstorm watch, heat warning issued for Montreal and parts of southern Quebec

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch and heat warning for the Greater Montreal area, as well as other parts of southern Quebec.

The weather agency says conditions are favourable for storms that could produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain Thursday afternoon into the evening.

"Keep in mind that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes," reads a weather bulletin issued at 11:10 a.m.

The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the following regions:

Mont-Laurier;

Mont-Tremblant-Sainte-Agathe;

Metro Montreal-Laval;

Vaudreuil;

Valleyfield - Beauharnois;

Quebec City;

Mont-Orford Lake Memphrémagog;

Sherbrooke.

Montreal, as well as Laval, Vaudreuil, Valleyfield-Beauharnois, Quebec City, Mont-Orford-Lake Memphrémagog and Sherbrooke are also under a heat warning, with humidex values close to 40 on Thursday.

Environment Canada meteorologist Steve Boily tells CTV News the humidity will stick around Friday and "the ingredients [for thunderstorms] are there for most of southern Quebec," but a cold front is expected to pass over the region on Saturday.

The weather agency's warning points out there are increased risks for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

"Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke and the worsening of some health conditions," Environment Canada states. "Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place."

Residents are also being reminded not to leave people or pets inside parked cars.

-- with files from CTV News' Lilly Roy.