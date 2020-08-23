iHeartRadio
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Vaudreuil

image.jpg

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for the Vaudreuil-Soulanges-Huntingdon area on Sunday night. 

Environment Canada warned of the possibility of strong winds and heavy rain fall. 

Earlier in the evening a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Gatineau and Upper Gatineau-Lievre-Papineau areas. The warning also extended into the eastern part of Ontario, including the Ottawa and Cornwall regions.

A severe thunderstorm watch was also in effect for other parts of Quebec, including Pontiac and Temiscamingue.

No warnings or watches were issued for the Montreal area, though Environment Canada forecasted a possible thunderstorm in the city on Monday morning. 

