Severe thunderstorm watch issued for several regions in Quebec

After a week of hot and humid weather, the Montreal area will get wet over the next few days.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several regions of Quebec, including Gatineau, the lower Laurentians and Mont-Tremblant.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," the ECCC said in its warning. "Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes."

Convective outlook for tonight and Monday.

There are also thunderstorms expected in Montreal on Sunday and Monday, with more rain forecast for Tuesday.

The sun should come out on Wednesday, and temperatures may reach close to 30 degrees Celsius by Friday.

The ECCC said any damage caused by storms can be sent to QCstorm@canada.ca.