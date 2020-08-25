Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southern Quebec

Early Tuesday morning, Environment Canada issued another severe thunderstorm watch for several regions in the southern part of Quebec.

Meteorologists warned morning conditions were favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could potentially produce strong gusts of wind and large hail.

The watch is in effect for part of Monteregie as well as in Granby, Sherbrooke, Drummondville, Quebec and Saint-Georges. Just before 6 a.m., the watch was lifted for the Montreal and Laval regions.

In all of these regions, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-20s, and above 30 with the humidex factor. After that, temperatures are expected to drop and the air will dry up. Overnight, temperatures will reach about 10 degrees Celsius and are not expected to exceed 20 degrees Wednesday under generally sunny skies.

