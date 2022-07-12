Severe thunderstorms expected across parts of Quebec on Tuesday

If you are heading outdoors today, you will want to keep your eyes on the skies. Severe thunderstorms are expected to fire up along the St. Lawrence through the day on Tuesday.

Southern Quebec is experiencing warm and muggy conditions. And a cold front approaching from Ontario will fuel the thunderstorm risk from the Quebec/Ontario border, through Montreal, up to the Lower Laurentians, out to the Eastern Townships and past Quebec City.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in nature, bringing heavy downpours, gusty winds, and even the possibility for hail. There is even a slight chance for rotation in some of the thunderstorm cells.

The temperature in Montreal on Tuesday is expected to be slightly below average at 24 degrees Celsius. (The normal high for July 12 is 26 C.) But higher humidity on Tuesday will make it feel like 33.

The thunderstorm threat in Montreal will be present through Tuesday afternoon and early Tuesday evening. Skies will clear out through the evening hours of Tuesday and sunshine will return on Wednesday.

So far this summer, Montreal has not experienced prolonged periods of intense heat. The city has only recorded one official heat wave - with daytime highs hitting the 30-degree mark - from May 12 to May 14.

So far the city has not yet recorded its first 30-degree temperature reading for July. Daytime highs this weekend are expected to climb into the upper 20s. Humidity will begin to build by the second half of the weekend with humidex values making it feel like the mid-30s.