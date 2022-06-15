iHeartRadio
Severe thunderstorms, potential tornadoes expected to hit Quebec

(Source: Matthew Simonson)

The hot and humid weather Montreal has been experiencing this week is ripe for some severe thunderstorms on Thursday, Environment Canada says, warning that there's even potential for tornadoes.

The weather agency has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Montreal area, saying residents can expect strong wind gusts and heavy downpours.

"We can have violent wind gusts with this, so over 90 km/h. We can have some big hail, and we have the potential to have tornadoes," explains Dominic Martel with Environment Canada.

The agency says it will be watching the Outaouais region in particular, as well as the Laurentians and the north shore of Montreal.

Ottawa and eastern Ontario residents are being advised to monitor weather warnings, as meteorologists warn the weather conditions will provide "significant ingredients" for a "likely tornado."

In Quebec, Environment Canada has issued a mix of tornado watches and severe thunderstorm watches, with Mont-Tremblant Park-Saint-Michel-des-Saints the only region currently under severe thunderstorm warning.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 27 degrees Celsius in Montreal for Thursday under mainly cloudy skies. The humidex will make it feel more like 37.

