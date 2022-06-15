iHeartRadio
Severe thunderstorms drench Montreal area

image.jpg

Montreal was pelted with a severe thunderstorm that moved across southern Quebec and brought heavy rain and hail Thursday afternoon. 

Environment Canada warned the powerful storm could potentially produce tornadoes, but as of 6 p.m. a tornado had not been confirmed. 

Two homes were destroyed by fire caused by a lightning strike on Montreal's north shore during the storm. 

It was an intense storm that drenched Montreal and the surrounding regions. 

Very heavy, very exciting rain and generalized orage in Montréal. #dlws pic.twitter.com/IejXdC5tia

— David (P) Leonard (@davidpleonard) June 16, 2022

hail the size of garlic cloves coming down in montreal pic.twitter.com/6uzQjSpfsS

— Gabrielle Drolet (@gabrielledrolet) June 16, 2022

It was a fierce storm that was apparently too much to handle for this manhole cover. 

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by #FNoMTL (@fucknomtl)


By 8:12 p.m., severe thunderstorm warnings had ended in Montreal, as well as Châteauguay - La Prairie, Longueuil, and Laval. 

On social media, people posted photos and videos of streets -- and even the F1 racetrack -- appearing flooded.

#ndg cote st Catherine ⁦@CDN_NDGpic.twitter.com/1cBUkifYvG

— NDGWinning (@NDGWinning) June 16, 2022

Paddock i Montreal lige nu torsdag eftermiddag. Der er varslet stor tordenstorm. I det hele taget ser denne F1 weekend ud til at blive vejr-udfordret. Spændende #f1dk pic.twitter.com/RszspCfBg5

— Luna Christofi (@ChristofiLuna) June 16, 2022

This is my street right now lol (Montréal)
Let's test how waterproof my building actually is pic.twitter.com/OWOMLq9sZt

— Nauskills (@nauskills) June 16, 2022


The Ministry of Transportation had to close Highway 15 and the Highway 40 East exit due to flooding; in Montreal, Metro service was temporarily disrupted due to "water infiltration."

As of 6:45 p.m., more than 33,000 Hydro-Quebec customers were without power. 

-- with files from The Canadian Press.

