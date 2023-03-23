iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Sex assault victim of ex-PQ legislator Harold LeBel wants her identity made public


image.jpg

The victim in the sexual assault case involving ex-Parti Quebecois member Harold LeBel has asked a judge to lift a publication ban on her identity.

The woman asked Quebec Superior Court Justice Serge Francoeur Thursday to lift the ban on April 18, when a documentary about her case is scheduled to be released.

Francoeur said he would take the victim's request under advisement and issue a ruling shortly.

The victim told the court that in the documentary she spoke openly about the case, adding that the film can be broadcast if the ban is lifted.

A judge in January sentenced LeBel, 60, to eight months in jail after a jury found him guilty of sexual assault.

LeBel will be granted parole in mid-April, and on Tuesday was granted preparatory release to a halfway house to undergo therapy.

The former member of the legislature between 2014 and 2022 will also serve two years probation, is prohibited from contacting the victim and will be registered as a sex offender for 20 years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error