Shall I compare thee to a summer's day? Montreal to hit double-digit temperatures this week

An old Englishman once wrote about a winter of discontent, but he didn't know the half of it, having never lived through a pandemic in Montreal during the cold months. Alas, it appears the dreary days are now behind us, as the city is looking at some double-digit temperatures in the near future.

Montrealers may be frolicking in the high of 8 C on Saturday, but that's nothing compared to what Environment Canada has forecasted for the beginning of the week: highs of 13 C, 11 C and 13 C on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, respectively, with the sun shining bright. Wednesday will also be warm, though cloudy, with a high of 10 C.

Thursday and Friday will bring some spring showers, albeit with highs of 14 C and 10 C.

To paraphrase that same famous Englishman: to be outside, or not to be outside? That's not much of a question.

MONTREALERS ENJOY FIRST DAY OF SPRING

As Saturday marked the first official day of spring, many people could be found milling along Verdun's Promenade Wellington to take in the Cabane Panache festival.

Despite the warm weather, the COVID-19 pandemic still cast somewhat of a pall: the festival usually features games and music, but this year's attraction was mostly the maple-inspired menues.

"The people on the street here today is a testament to what people are craving. They're craving to get out, see people's faces... We're all shopping locally," said Montreal deputy mayor Sterling Downey.

The street was not closed to cars this year, but will be later in the summer when more terraces are able to open.