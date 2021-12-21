Share the Warmth hit by positive COVID-19 case but still helping families in need

An annual food drive for the city’s most vulnerable people is going ahead despite some of its volunteers being forced to stay home due to COVID-19.

The Share the Warmth charity, an organization that fights hunger and poverty, said one of its staff tested positive for the coronavirus and that four employees are at home in isolation.

The organization said Tuesday is the biggest holiday food bank of the year where 300 families rely on essential items.

“We were going to have 40 staff and volunteers working today all day long to meet the needs, but we are down to 10,” said Share the Warmth spokesperson Kimber Fellows.

While most people are working from home - at @PartageESPOIR can’t. Southwest residents will line-up to get their hands on holiday gift baskets/the last food boxes they’ll get before the new year. We were going to be 40 volunteers and instead, due to Omicron outbreaks, we are 10. pic.twitter.com/7oyyvVZglt

Volunteers are no longer allowed to assist with the food bank — the organization made the “hard decision” to allow only staff who use a rapid test upon arrival and wait for a negative result to work.

Normally, families can go inside to pick up food boxes but now they will be forced to line up outside.

“We haven’t closed. We won’t unless we are mandated to or the government guidelines tell us to close. We are going to serve all 300+ families,” said Fellows.

Clothing and food donations can be dropped off at Share the Warmth from Monday to Friday between 9:00 a.m. at 625 Fortune St.