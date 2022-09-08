'She was one of my favourite people': PM Trudeau, other Canadian leaders mourn Queen's death

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian political figures are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“She was one of my favorite people in the world and I will miss her so,” Trudeau said during a press conference following the announcement of the 96-year-old monarch’s death.

Trudeau said he is having “trouble” believing his last meeting with the Queen in March was the last time he would see her in person. During her 70-year reign she had a deep affection for all Canadians, he said.

“She was thoughtful, wise, curious, helpful, funny and so much more,” he said. “In a complicated world her steady grace and resolve brought comfort and strength to us all.”

In a statement released on Thursday, Canada’s Gov. Gen. Mary Simon called the Queen’s dedication to the crown as inspiring; recalling her childhood where she would be told stories about the monarch’s commitment.

“When I was growing up, my grandmother revered The Queen, as did so many in the Arctic. She would tell us stories about Her Majesty, about her role and her commitment,” Simon said in a statement.

Simon said she will cherish the memory of meeting the Queen earlier this year, praising her duty to Canada where she worked with 12 prime ministers and 13 governor generals.

“On 22 occasions, she undertook official visits to Canada, where she professed her love for our country again and again. She was a steadfast presence during some of the most tumultuous times of our lives, and most recently gave comfort to so many during the pandemic,” she said.

Interim leader of the Conservative Party Candice Bergen said the nation will be grieving the loss of “the Queen of Canada.”

“As Queen of Canada, she was not only a witness to our historical evolution as a modern, confident, and self-assured nation – she was an active participant,” Bergen said in a statement on Thursday.

Bergen praised the Queen’s accomplishments as Canada’s head of state including her signing of the Constitution Act in 1982 when Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms was established.

“This profound moment clearly defined the beginning of a new era for Canada as a fully self-governing nation, while maintaining strong ties to the history that made us who we are,” she said.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also offered his condolences to the Royal Family in a tweet on Thursday.

“Queen Elizabeth II lived a life of history and duty. She was also a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. My thoughts today are for her family who have lost a pillar of strength in their lives,” Singh tweeted.

The flags at Rideau Hall in Ottawa are now flying at half-mast.