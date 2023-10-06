Sherbrooke father pleads guilty to aggravated assault on newborn

A Sherbrooke father accused of aggravated assault on his 11-day-old infant in March 2022 has pleaded guilty on the fifth day of his trial, according to Noovo Info.

The accused, whose identity is subject to a publication ban, confirmed his decision Friday morning when he appeared before Judge Julie Beauchesne.

Friends and family were in attendance to support him.

Numerous medical specialists who assessed or treated the child have appeared before the judge since the trial started on Monday.

Most of them testified the injuries the newborn sustained on arrival at the hospital were associated with ill-treatment, including eight fractured ribs, fractures to both femurs and extensive brain damage.

They deemed the baby arrived at the hospital with their parents in a horrendous state.

Doctors feared for the infant's life at the time, but the baby has so far pulled through.