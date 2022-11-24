iHeartRadio
Sherbrooke man arrested for cruelty to cat that did not survive


A woman holds a cat at a refugee shelter, in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Veterinarians working for a center receiving refugees, examine, vaccinate and issue health certificates for pets that the people fleeing war in Ukraine bring with them as Poland has admitted some 1.95 million refugees fleeing war and Russian aggression on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

A Sherbrooke man will face justice for allegedly brutalizing a cat Thursday morning before throwing it into a garbage bin.

The Sherbrooke Police Service (SPS) adds that the feline did not survive the treatment it received.

Police say officers were called to the exterior of a multi-unit apartment building on Rue des Boisés in the south of the city around 7:45 a.m. after a man was caught by witnesses violently beating a cat.

The man then allegedly threw the animal into a trash bin.

The Society for the Protection of Animals (SPA) in the Eastern Townships was called to take care of the cat, but it was too late.

Police say the 35-year-old suspect, who lives in Sherbrooke, will have to appear by summons in Quebec court to answer a charge of cruelty to an animal.

The police investigation in this case is ongoing.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 24, 2022

