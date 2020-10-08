iHeartRadio
Sherbrooke Phoenix become second QMJHL team to face COVID-19 outbreak

As of now, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League plans to drop the puck on October 1, but Cape Breton Eagles president Gerard Shaw says playing a season isn't financially viable if they can't have fans in the stands.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has a team dealing with multiple positive COVID-19 tests for the second-time this week.

The Sherbrooke Phoenix announced Thursday that eight members of their organization have tested positive.

The announcement comes one day after the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada announced they have 18 positive cases. The Phoenix and the Armada played twice last weekend as the QMJHL opened its season.

All Phoenix team activities are suspended and players and staff will be in isolation for 14 days.

Ten QMJHL games were postponed Wednesday, including four involving Sherbrooke over the next two weeks.

The QMJHL also has had to react to an announcement.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2020. 

