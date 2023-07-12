Sherbrooke police officer found guilty of sexual assault

A former spokesperson for the Sherbrooke police service was found guilty Wednesday of sexual assault.

Samuel Ducharme was arrested in November 2021 following an investigation by the police watchdog, the BEI, which said the incident on Aug. 19 of that year happened while he was on duty.

Noovo Info reported that Judge Serge Champoux said during sentencing on Wednesday that parts of Ducharme's testimony were "illogical" or "not very credible."

The victim, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, testified that the officer tried to kiss her twice and slipped his hand near her genitals and her neck. She told the court she refused his advances.

"[The victim] had immense courage to do what she did, and she anticipated the consequences that her action might have, which was to press charges. And, unfortunately, the consequences really took place in her life," said Crown prosecutor Marc-André Roy.

During his testimony, the 41-year-old did not deny that he had attempted to approach the victim. However, he felt that his attempts had been made in a context of flirtation and sexual tension between the two on the night of the incident on Aug. 19, 2021.

The Sherbrooke police service declined to comment on the verdict.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for September.

Ducharme was suspended by the police with pay during the legal proceedings. He is also charged with sexual assault in a second case, for which a trial date has still not been set.

With files from Noovo Info