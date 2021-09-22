Sherbrooke police search for man who allegedly punched nurse for vaccinating his wife

Sherbrooke police are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a nurse in a pharmacy.

According to police, on Monday morning a man entered the office of a nurse assigned to administer COVID-19 vaccinations at a pharmacy on 12th Avenue North.

"He was angry and aggressive," said Martin Carrier, spokesperson for Sherbrooke police.

The suspect allegedly accused the nurse of having "vaccinated his wife without consent" before repeatedly "punching her in the face" and fleeing the scene.

The nurse was transported to hospital to be treated for "significant facial injuries," according to police.

Wednesday, Quebec's order of nurses tweeted that the alleged assault was unacceptable and wished the nurse a full recovery.

The force says it is looking for a man between 30 and 45 years old, with a medium build and "dark complexion."

He has short, dark hair, dark eyes and large eyebrows.

The man, who spoke in French, was wearing a dark shirt and jeans.

He was also wearing earrings and had a tattoo on one hand that looked like a cross.

Sherbrooke police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-771-1800.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 22, 2021.