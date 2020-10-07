iHeartRadio
Sherbrooke sexual assault victim turned away from hospital

sexual assault awareness ribbon ctv montreal

An 18-year-old woman from Sherbrooke who was sexually assaulted tried unsuccessfully – twice – to get a rape kit in hospital. She left empty-handed both times, due to a lack of hospital staff.

The government and opposition parties all denounced the situation at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

A rape kit is a valuable piece of evidence in the event of sexual assault for when a victim decides to file a complaint and take legal action. It must be carried out in the days following the assault.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2020.

