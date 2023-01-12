iHeartRadio
Sherbrooke woman arrested for alleged break-in, vehicle theft


A Sherbrooke Police cruiser is seen on July 21, 2015 (Source: Service Police de Sherbrooke)

A woman in her 50s from Laval, Que. was arrested Wednesday in Sherbrooke for an alleged attempted vehicle theft and break-in the night before.

Her arrest came after police reported a string of car thefts in Sherbrooke over the last six weeks, though it’s not known if the 50-year-old suspect will be linked to any other incidents.

Sherbrooke police say that since January, nine cars have been stolen in their jurisdiction, and that nine other vehicles were stolen in the same area last month.

A number of those thefts occurred during the night, police say, while the vehicles were parked at the owner's home. Jeep Wrangler and Honda CRV SUVs have been the most frequently stolen models since last month.

Sherbrooke police are asking motorists who own vehicles with computerized ignition systems to keep the vehicle key away from their homes' front entrance to prevent suspects from remotely copying it and starting the car.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 12, 2023 

