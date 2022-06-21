iHeartRadio
Sherbrooke woman in hospital after alleged stabbing by man believed to be her partner

A Sherbrooke Police cruiser is seen on July 21, 2015 (Source: Service Police de Sherbrooke)

A woman is in a Sherbrooke hospital after she was allegedly stabbed early Tuesday morning by a man believed to be her partner.

Sherbrooke police says at 12:15 a.m., the 25-year-old woman called to tell them that her partner had just stabbed her.

Officers who arrived on the scene found the victim suffering from abdominal injuries in the lobby of an apartment building on Bryant Street in north Sherbrooke.

She was transported to hospital and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Witnesses told police they heard screaming and the suspect fled on foot; he was later located by police.

The man, who is known to police, is expected to be charged with assault with a weapon and is slated to appear at the Sherbrooke courthouse on Tuesday.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 21, 2022. 

