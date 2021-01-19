Shooting in downtown Montreal leaves one man wounded, police searching for answers

Police are investigating a possible early-morning shooting in downtown Montreal.

Police responded to a call at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Baile and Saint-Marc near the intersection of Atwater and Sherbrooke.

When officers arrived, they found a young man with what was likely gunshot wounds in his upper body.

(Carlos Santamaria, CTV News)

The victim was transported to hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

(Carlos Santamaria, CTV News)

Police say the victim has not shared details of the event, and witnesses have also refused to provide their accounts.

“It’s hard to know the story when the victim doesn’t want to collaborate with police,” said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

With several residential buildings in the area, investigators are working to determine whether the incident happened inside or outside.

-- With files from CTV News reporter Carlos Santamaria.