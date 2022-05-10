iHeartRadio
Shooting in Laval leaves man, 33, with lower-body injuries

FILE: Laval police cruiser (photo: Ken Dow / CTV News Montreal)

Laval police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot on a street in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on Beauregard Street near Normandin Street in the Chomedey district of the city.

The man was struck in the lower body, according to Laval police spokesperson Stephanie Beshara. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the shooting.

The incident comes just days after another shooting in Laval that killed a 28-year-old man and injured a 14-year-old boy. The incident happened only about one kilometre from Tuesday's shooting.

