Shooting in NDG leads to no victims or suspects

A middle of the night shooting in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood has left behind no apparent victims or suspects.

Police received a 911 call at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday about gunfire on Walkley Avenue, near de Maisonneuve Boulevard West.

When they arrived, officers located gunshot impacts on two units of a duplex and found bullet casings on the ground nearby.

No suspects have been arrested and police are still looking for witnesses.

A security perimeter was set up in order to allow investigators, forensic technicians and the canine squad to canvass the scene.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 3, 2021.