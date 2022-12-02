iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Shooting survivor objects to firearm coalition's 'disrespectful' sales promotion


rod-giltaca-and-tracey-wilson-1-6178604-1670005536950

A mass shooting survivor and spokeswoman for gun-control group PolySeSouvient says it is "incredibly disrespectful" for firearm rights advocates to invoke the group's name in a merchandise sale discount code.

The Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights' online shop recently offered 10 per cent off clothing, mugs and other items to customers who used "POLY" as a promo code.

A gunman killed 14 women at Montreal's École Polytechnique on Dec. 6, 1989.

Nathalie Provost, who was shot four times during the rampage, is now spokeswoman for PolySeSouvient, a group that includes graduates and students of the school who press for stricter gun laws.

Provost says it is not surprising the coalition did the sales promotion so close to the Polytechnique anniversary, given it has dismissed the event as an anomaly that does not warrant changing gun laws.

Tracey Wilson, a firearm rights coalition spokeswoman, says the promotion is not about the tragedy, but PolySeSouvient's Twitter account, which has referred to coalition supporters as gun trolls.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*