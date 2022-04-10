Short track icon Charles Hamelin scores bronze in final race of his career

Quebec’s Charles Hamelin wrapped up his long career with a bronze medal in the 5,000-metre relay Sunday at the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships.

The Canadian was unable to hold on to first place in the final laps, edged out first by the Dutch and then the South Koreans, who triumphed.

Hamelin, who will celebrate his 38th birthday on April 14, has won six Olympic and 38 World Championship medals. Set to retire, he’s been active on the World Cup circuit since 2003.

In the women’s race, South Korea’s Choi Minjeong just beat Quebec’s Kim Boutin for first place, with Canada finishing second in the women’s 3,000-metre relay.

Earlier in the day, Boutin and Montreal’s Pascal Dion became runners-up in the world short track speed skating championship.

Boutin placed second in all three individual events over the weekend. She went on to place second in the 3000 metre super final and finished the individual portion of the Worlds with 84 points.

Three-time Beijing Olympic medalist Steven Dubois of Quebec had a tough weekend. He collected only two points in the overall standings and finished 12th. Sherbrooke, Que.’s Jordan Pierre-Gilles was cleared and placed 16th overall.

— This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on April 10, 2022.