iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Shortage of diabetes drug Ozempic expected in Canada, supplier says


ozempic-1-6505173-1691067747447

A shortage of diabetes drug Ozempic that is used off-label for weight loss is expected in Canada, the manufacturer says.

Novo Nordisk says it is experiencing a temporary supply disruption with the Ozempic 1 mg injection pen.

It says the shortage is due to a combination of global supply constraints and increased demand for the drug.

Health Canada says intermittent shortages are expected from late August to early October.

Both Health Canada and Novo Nordisk say the 0.25 mg and 0.5 mg doses of Ozempic remain available for patients with Type 2 diabetes.

They say pharmacists are encouraged to limit refill prescriptions to a 30-day supply.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2023.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*