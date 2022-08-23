Shots fire at home in Deux-Montagnes, Que.

The town of Deux-Montagnes, 40 km northwest of Montreal, recorded its first shooting of the year Tuesday.

Police got a call around 4:10 a.m. from residents who heard gunfire at 15th Avenue and Du Lac Boulevard.

Officers found between two and ten bullet holes and casings.

According to Jean Philippe Labbe, an inspector with the Lac Des Deux-Montagnes police, bullet holes were found on a house on 15th Avenue and vehicles parked in front of it.

"Fortunately, no one has been hurt," he said.

He said in his 22 years on the force, he'd only seen something like this once before.

"We've heard about it a lot in montreal, Laval, other places, maybe on the North Shore -- but in this area?"

"It is concerning."

The home hit by bullets is occupied by a family with four children under age 12.

Labbe said the family isn't otherwise known to police.

But he doesn't think it's part of a larger trend in crime.

"It's an isolated event. We have not had any violent crime spread in the last week or months or years, so we have no reason to believe that there's a rise in crime in Deux-Montagnes."

Local Melanie Hackshaw hopes he's right.

"I love the life that we have here. We don't have that anywhere else, it's rare to have this. I really hope not, but I don't think I'll be sending the kids down to the park alone anymore," she said.

The incident is under investigation by police.