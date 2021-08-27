iHeartRadio
Shots fired at a triplex in Saint-Leonard in latest incident of gun violence

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after shots were fired in the direction of a triplex in the Saint-Leonard borough.

The incident happened at 3:45 a.m. Friday on de Candiac Street, near Jean-Talon Street.

Officers received multiple 911 calls about gunfire heard in the area.

"When the police arrived on scene, they located impacts of bullets on the window of a triplex," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "Witnesses saw a vehicle leaving rapidly."

There were no reported injuries and there have been no arrests.

A perimeter has been set up to allow investigators and the canine unit to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the shooting.

