Shots fired at building in Saint-Laurent industrial area

Another episode of shots fired at a Montreal building is being investigated by local police (SPVM).

This latest event occurred around 4:00 a.m. Friday.

Shots were fired at a building on Côte-de-Liesse Road, near the intersection of Cavendish Boulevard, in an industrial and commercial sector of the Saint-Laurent borough.

The intersection is located near highways 15, 40 and 520.

Shortly after arriving on the scene, the SPVM officers found bullet holes in a door of the building and shell casings on the ground. No injuries were reported and no one was arrested.

Police established a security perimeter and the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 19, 2023.