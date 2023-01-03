iHeartRadio
Shots fired at Plateau-Mont-Royal building overnight: police


Montreal police cruiser. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Shots were fired at a building in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough late Monday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) say no victims or suspects have been located.

Around midnight, police received multiple 911 calls concerning gunfire at the corner of Parc Avenue and Villeneuve Street, in a residential and commercial area.

Officers discovered projectile impacts on the building and bullet casings on the ground.

A security perimeter was established early Tuesday morning as SPVM investigators gathered more information.  

