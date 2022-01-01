iHeartRadio
Shots fired at two locations in Montreal

Shots were fired at two locations late Saturday afternoon in Montreal.

The SPVM was first informed that shots had been fired toward a dwelling on Achim St., near Keller Blvd., in the Saint-Laurent borough around 4:15 p.m.

The police officers noted a projectile impact on the residence and a shell casing was found on the ground.

Around 5:00 p.m., shots were also fired at a residence on Albert-Prévost Ave. in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Police noted that there was at least one bullet hole in the window, and they also found a shell casing on the ground.

No one was injured and the SPVM is investigating to try to clarify the circumstances of these events.

— This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Jan. 01, 2022. 

