Shots fired at vehicle in Montreal's Riviere-des-Prairies borough

Montreal police are investigating after a suspect shot at a car driving by in the Riviere-des-Prairies borough.

Police report that a call came in around 12:15 a.m. about gunshots being fired on Andre Ampere Ave. near Joseph Tasse Ave.

According to the police report, a vehicle was driving on Andre Ampere when shots were fired toward the vehicle.

"At least one suspect fled the scene on foot," said police spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

A man in his 30s was driving the car and will meet with investigators on Sunday.

Officers found gunshot impacts and shell casings in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Riviere-des-Prairies remains one of the neighbourhoods in Montreal with the most gun crimes reported.