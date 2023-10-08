Shots fired in a Montreal library in St-Michel

Montreal police (SPVM) officers are investigating shots fired inside the public library in the borough of Saint-Michel on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted at around 3 p.m. after witnesses heard "the sound of firecrackers" coming from a washroom for people with reduced mobility, said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

"Once they arrived at the establishment on François-Perreault Street, not far from Michel-Ange Street, the police discovered gun shells on the bathroom floor. They also noticed bullet holes in the walls of the room," said Chèvrefils. "According to witnesses at the scene, the suspects fired shots and then fled before the police arrived."

Although several users were in the library, no one was injured.

The area has been secured to allow investigators and forensic identification technicians to analyze the scene and attempt to clarify the circumstances surrounding the event.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with this case, but the investigation is ongoing.

Chèvrefils said that surveillance cameras in the area may be used to trace the suspects.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 8, 2023.