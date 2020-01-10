iHeartRadio
-6°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Shots fired in Montreal North in broad daylight, police say

image.png

Gunshots were fired Friday afternoon in Montreal North, but no one was injured, police said.

At 1:30 p.m., officers rushed to the corner of Forest St. and Pie-IX.

There, they found at least one bullet casing. Police interviewed four people, who are likely to have been involved in the shooting, a police spokesperson said. It is as of yet unclear if they were victims of the shooting or the perpetrators, the spokesperson added.

No arrests have been made.  

Stormwatch sidebar
Stormwatch CJAD
YourStory
yourstory2

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error